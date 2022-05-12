CM takes notice of blast

KARACHI, May 12 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday taking notice of blast in Saddar area of the city, has sought detailed report from Additional Inspector General of Police – Karachi and Commissioner Karachi.

He directed Police, Rangers and administration to reach the spot of incident and provide assistance to the victims of the incident.

The CM Sindh also imposed an emergency in Civil hospital and Jinnah Hospital. He ordered to ensure provision of best medical treatment to the victims of blast.