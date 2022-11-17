CM Sindh lauds armed forces role in eliminating terrorism

KARACHI, Nov 17 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that since 9/11, Pakistan had experienced the worst form of terrorism, crediting the brave soldiers of the armed forces for eliminating terrorism while sacrificing their lives.

This he said while speaking as a chief guest at Karachi Show IDEAS 2022 organized at Nishan-e-Pakistan Sea View, said a statement.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Provincial Minister Shabbir Bijarani, Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi HI (M), Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz HI(M) Commander Coast, and foreign delegates were also present on the occasion.

The CM Sindh appreciated the role of the Pakistan Armed Forces in general and the Pakistan Navy in particular in the recent floods which affected the Sindh province.

He added that the Pakistan Navy being cognizant of its responsibility remained at the forefront in providing humanitarian and disaster relief assistance to the people trapped in inaccessible areas by using helicopters and hovercrafts.

He said that it was indeed a fabulous experience to witness the excellent conduct of the Karachi Show being part of IDEAS 2022.

He added that it was heartening to watch a professionally conducted demonstration of Pak Armed Forces capabilities which spoke of their dedication and commitment to defend Pakistan against any aggression by the enemy.

“Such readiness is surety of peace and is projected in IDEAS 2022 under the theme of `Arms for Peace,” he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the showcasing of weapons and equipment during the exhibition was proof that technology played an important part in the defence of any country.

He congratulated Pakistan Navy for arranging an incredible event at Nishan-e-Pakistan.

“It’s also an honor for us (Pakistan) that our friends from different corners of the world are participating in this exhibition,” he said and added that he wanted to send the message across the world that Pakistan was a peace-loving country that would like to take all possible measures to avoid conflict with any country.

The CM said, “Our desire for peace should not be misunderstood as our weakness, Pakistan Armed Forces are fully ready to respond to any aggression if imposed.”

According to the chief minister, a platform like IDEAS gives the opportunity to understand technological advancements in the field of the defence sector across the globe. “It not only gives awareness regarding modern technology and military equipment but also provides an opportunity to exchange progressive ideas in learning from each other’s experiences,” he concluded.

Earlier, the chief minister witnessed the marines’ special drills, a mock counter-terrorism operation, and an air show.