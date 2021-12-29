CM reviews eco-friendly urban bus project

LAHORE, Dec 29 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday presided over a meeting chaired here at his office, to review the launch of an eco-friendly urban bus project.

Punjab Minister for Transport Jehanzeb Khichi, chairman P&D, secretaries of finance and transport departments, chairman PBIT and others attended the meeting.



During the meeting, the chief minister gave in-principle approval to run 100 feeder buses in Lahore in the first phase and directed to increase the number to accommodate the rising number of daily commuters.



He said that best transport facilities would also be introduced in DG Khan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and other cities as eco-friendly buses would also help to overcome smog, adding that improving the public transport facilities was the need of the hour as it would help to reduce environmental pollution.



Usman Buzdar also sought a report about the modern bus stand project at Thoker Niaz Baig and directed to complete it early to help reduce traffic congestion and pollution.