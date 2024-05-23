First flight carrying 205 students from Kyrgyzstan arrives Karachi

KARACHI, May 23 (APP):The first flight carrying 205 stranded students in Kyrgyzstan here arrived at Jinnah International Airport from Bishkek on Thursday morning and was received by Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The parents and relatives of the students belonging to different cities and towns of Sindh, were also present on the occasion.

As many as 205 students on board the flight have returned home with special arrangements made by the provincial government.

Talking to the media at Karachi Airport, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said 205 students including 55 girls and 150 boys, have so far been returned while the remaining 180 will soon be brought back. Out of the remaining 180 students 6 are said to be injured but their condition is stable, CM informed.

The CM said out of 205 students who returned from Kyrgyzstan, 99 belong to Karachi, 22 from Hyderabad, 13 from Khairpur, 15 from Naushehro Feroze, 12 each from Sukkur and Nawabshah, 5 each from Badin, Dadu, Mirpurkhas and Jacobabad, 3 from Tando Adam, 2 each from Jamshoro and Kashmore and one each from Kandhkot, Panoaqil and Tharparkar.

Murad Ali Shah said that after the incident that happened with the students in Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was contacted and the provincial government made flight arrangements for their return.

The Chief Minister said the Sindh government was in coordination with the parents and the Pakistani embassy in Kyrgyzstan from day one.

The students thanked Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for raising voices and helping the students in Kyrgyzstan.