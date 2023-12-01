CM Punjab lays foundation stone of Dadocha Dam

RAWALPINDI, Dec 01 (APP): Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi here on Friday laid the foundation stone of the Dadocha Dam, and also inspected the site of the project.

He said that the construction work of the dam, which was stalled for 13 years, had finally started.

The CM said that Rawalpindi city was facing a severe water shortage. The water supply situation deteriorates in summer as the shortfall reaches up to 60 MGD, he added.

Emergency work had been started on Dodacha Dam to meet the water shortage, said Mohsin Naqvi. The Dadocha dam project which would be completed at a cost of 14 billion, would help meet the water shortage issue, he added.

After its completion, this dam would provide 35 million gallons of clean drinking water per day to Rawalpindi city, the CM informed.

The construction of Dadocha Dam would address the long-standing water problem being faced by the citizens, he said and appreciated the efforts and hard work done by the Chief Secretary Punjab and Commissioner Rawalpindi Division.

Mohsin Naqvi said that Dadocha Dam would be completed in two years period. Frontier Works Organization (FWO) which is working on the Ring Road Rawalpindi project would also complete the dam swiftly, the CM informed.

The dam project was pending for a long time, the CM said and informed that the preparations were being made in Murree for the winter season. Solid steps would be taken to increase tourism, said Mohsin Naqvi.

Special operation against illegal housing societies had been launched, he informed.

The CM said, ”Up-gradation work of the hospitals would continue and we will not allow anyone to obstruct this project.”

During a briefing, the CM was informed that work on the dam site was progressing rapidly, with 26% financial progress and 12% physical progress. The right-of-way of Dadocha dam had almost been cleared.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Commissioner Rawalpindi, Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi and FWO officials were present on this occasion.