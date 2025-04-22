CM Maryam’s education reforms spark revolution in Punjab; says Raja Hanif

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Apr 22 (APP):Raja Muhammad Hanif, Chairman of Punjab CM’s Inspection Team, has said that Punjab is witnessing an “education revolution” under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who has made education a top priority.

Speaking at the annual prize distribution ceremony at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Amarpura on Tuesday,

Raja Hanif appreciated CM Maryam for her vibrant approach, including policy improvements. He emphasized that PML-N’s leadership treats education as a national priority.

Highlighting the vision of CM Punjab and PM Shehbaz Sharif, he said that government schools now rival private institutions.

He urged parents to prioritize education, especially for girls, citing initiatives like scholarships, transport, and infrastructure upgrades.

Raja Hanif distributed the prizes among the top positions holding students and also commended teachers and parents for their role in building an educated society.