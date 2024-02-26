CM Maryam Nawaz receives first guard of honour, assumes office

LAHORE, Feb 26 (APP):Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived at the Chief Minister’s office, where she was greeted with a guard of honor and saluted by the armed police force, marking her official assumption of office as the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab.
