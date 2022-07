LAHORE, Jul 30 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of four persons after drowning in flood water in the area of Basti Talpur, Dera Ghazi Khan.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased and stated that he equally shares the grief with the heirs.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant fortitude to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.