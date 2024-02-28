CM for launching joint operation against dacoits, street crime, drug mafia

KARACHI, Feb 28 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday directed the police and other Law enforcement agencies to improve law and order situation in the province with launching of joint operation against dacoits in Kacha areas, drug mafia and street criminals in the cities.

He issued the directives while chairing first meeting regarding law and order situation in Sindh here at CM House.

Sindh Chief Secretary Fakhre Alam, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, DG Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas, Inspector General Police Riffat Mukhtar, Additional IG Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind, Commissioner Saleem Rajput, all DIGs of Karachi Region were present in the meeting while DIGs of other Divisions attended the meeting via video link.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said he was not satisfied with the prevailing law and order and street crime situation in the province.

He said law and order situation in Sindh’s Kacha area was deteriorated since long time and there was need of giving special focus to improve the situation by eliminating dacoits from these areas so that people could be secured and they could live a peaceful life.

The chief minister said after formation of all provincial governments, an operation would be launched in Kacha areas of Sukkur and Larkana Divisions with coordination of Punjab and Balochistan governments.

As far as drug peddling is concerned, his policy is clear, he said and added the Police and Rangers would initiate joint action to make Sindh narcotics free province.

Home Secretary Iqbal Memon briefed the chief minister about law and order situation and informed that in Karachi there were 48000 Police cops, of them 12000 were deployed in the Police Stations.

He suggested that number cops in Police Stations would be increased to ensure elimination of the street crimes from mega city.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the IGP to enhance number of cops from 12000 to 25000 in the Police stations of the city and make sure that street crime must be eliminated.

The IGP Sindh informed the meeting that in January and February this year, 23 people were killed while resisting the dacoity bids.

The chief minister directed that Police Force be increased in hotspot areas of the street crimes and ensure its elimination.

The IGP further informed the meeting that during first two months of the new year, 3953 mobile phones, 46 cars and 1537 bikes were snatched by robbers from the city.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said the zero tolerance policy be adopted to stop incidents of the street crime.

He also ordered the improving of prosecution of cases of the street crimes so that culprits could be convicted properly.

The IG informed that till to date, 14 people were still in the hands of the kidnappers.

The CM said all kidnapped persons be released without any delay.

The DG Rangers also briefed the meeting regarding intelligence based joint operation against drug mafia.

The chief minister asked DG Rangers and IGP that Rangers and Police must jointly launch operation against dacoits in kacha area and street criminals in cities so that these menaces could be wiped out.