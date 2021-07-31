CM distributes commendatory certificates among officers

LAHORE, Jul 31 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar distributed commendatory certifies among officers who exhibited outstanding performance on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha in a ceremony held at CM’s office on Saturday.

Addressing the ceremony the chief minister lauded the efforts of the political and administrative team for taking timely and excellent sanitation arrangements on Eid and said that performance was a key to win the people’s trust and the only way to earn goodwill for the government as well.

He assured his full support to those officers who would leave no stone unturned in serving people. He stressed upon officers to discharge their obligations with the same spirit.

He said that the provincial ministers and the administrative team worked round the clock to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements in Lahore. He especially lauded the services of the Punjab Chief Secretary in this regard. Usman Buzdar said that he was paying visits to each district for inspecting the sanitation condition and other issues.

The chief minister gave away certificates of appreciation to the officers whose performance was excellent during the sanitation campaign on Eid days. The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) took first place on the podium, Bahawalpur stood second and Sialkot was on the third position. Whereas in local governments, the performance of Gujarat and Okara achieved first and second position respectively.

Usman Buzdar gave away certificates of excellence to Secretary Local Government Noor ul Amin Mengal, Commissioners of Bahawalpur, Multan and Lahore.

Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Rafia Haider was awarded a certificate and cash prize. CEO Sialkot Waste Management Company Khalid Javed and CEO of Bahawalpur Waste Management Companies Naeem Akhtar also received commendatory certificates.

Similarly, Director General Local Government and Community Development Kausar Khan and Secretary Punjab Local Government Board Saira Omar have also received certificates.

Moreover, Certificates were given to Deputy Commissioners of Gujrat Mehtab Wasim Azhar, Okara Ali Ejaz and Sialkot Tahir Farooq, Chief officers of Municipal Corporations Okara, Gujrat and Borewala including Arham Nazeer, Qamer Zeeshan, and Akram Wahla, Additional Secretary Admin Local Government Wajid Ali Shah, Manager Local Government Nisar Ahmed, Section Officer (Companies) Aslam Nadeem and System Network Administrator Muhammad Adnan. Manager IT Abid Ali,

PSO Secretary Local Government Asif Asad, PSO Provincial Minister for Local Government Anjum Hafeez, Social Media Focal Person Provincial Minister for Local Government Waqas Amjad and PRO Local Government Department Iram were awarded certificates of outstanding performance.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood ur Rashid, Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Provincial Minister for Education (Schools) Murad Rass, SACM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Principal Secretary to CM Tahir Khurshid and others attended the function.