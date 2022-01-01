CM condoles APP reporter’s demise

LAHORE, Jan 01 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Senior Reporter Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Council Member Lahore Press Club Fawad Azam in a road accident.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.