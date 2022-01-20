CM condemns Anarkali blast

LAHORE, Jan 20 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemned Anarkali blast and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved families and directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.The CM also sought a report from IG police, directing that perpetrators of the crime should be arrested without delay.

The CM termed it a nefarious act to sabotage the law and order, and made it clear that the criminals would not escape from the law.A handful of terrorists could not shake the unwavering commitment of the nation, concluded the CM.