CM Bizenjo pays tribute to polio workers

QUETTA, Jan 19 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday paid tribute to all the polio workers for performing their duties with honesty during the ongoing anti-polio drive, amid the severe cold weather and snowfall in the province.

In a message, he said the polio workers were carrying out their responsibilities with full dedication and diligence, despite adverse weather conditions. “Polio workers are playing their key role in making the province polio-free”, the chief minister said.

He urged parents to cooperate with the polio teams, and “save your children from this fatal disease.”