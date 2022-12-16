BISP emerged as most effective social security program: Shazia Marri

KARACHI, Dec 16 (APP): Federal Minister of Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Shazia Atta Marri, on Friday, said that Benazir Income Support Program has emerged as the most successful and effective social security program by providing financial assistance to more than 8 million beneficiaries.

Shazia Marri, who is also chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program, expressed their views while briefing assembly members on BISP, here, at Sindh Assembly building on the invitation of the Deputy Speaker Rehana Laghari.

The federal minister said that BISP has an annual budget of Rs.364 billion, while the ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Security was working on the financial empowerment of the poorest sections of the country particularly the women through National Poverty Fund, National Poverty Graduates Program, Baitul-Mal, Benazir Kafalat, Benazir Nasho Numa and other programs.

She informed that over Rs.70 billion were distributed to flood-affected families at the rate of Rs.25,000 per family using a unique data of BISP during the recent floods.

Shazia Marri said financial assistance under the Benazir Kafalat program was currently being provided to deserving families through bio-metric system while proposal of disbursement of amount through bank accounts was under consideration.

In case of nonavailability of bank accounts disbursement would continue under the existing bio-metric system, she added.

In the previous regime more than 850,000 deserving families were excluded from the Benazir Kafalat Program on the basis of some filters, she said and informed that present government not only given right of appeal to the excluded households but also asked Chairman NADRA to review these filters and re-induct the excluded deserving families.

Lauding the important role of Sindh Assembly in the identification and resolution of problems of the people Shazia Marri said that assembly members raise problems and sufferings of the people of their elected areas on the floor of the assembly and represent the people.

The federal minister also invited Deputy Speaker Rehana Laghari and other MPAs to visit BISP headquarters at Islamabad.

Secretary BISP Yousaf Khan and Director General NHCR Naveed Akbar briefed in detail about various ongoing and future programs of BISP and their registration procedure.

Sindh Assembly members Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Kulsoom Chandio, Heer Soho, Sadia Afzal, Nida Khuhro, Tanzeela Qambrani, Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, and BISP’s Director General OM Hammad Marri, DG Sindh Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah and others were also present at the occasion.