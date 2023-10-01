Bilawal voices concerns over terrorist incident near Turkish parliament, foreign office

KARACHI, Oct 01 (APP): Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while expressing his concerns, has condemned a terrorist incident near the Turkish Parliament and Foreign Office in Ankara, the capital of Turkey.

He said that the incident of terrorism near the Turkish Parliament and Foreign Ministry office in Ankara was worrying, according to a communique here on Sunday.

The people of Pakistan were standing with the Turkish people and the government at this time.

The PPP Chairman said that the mindset about terrorism can be defeated with the best strategy as well as with strong determination and courage.

Bilawal said that the world would have to continue its struggle against subversive thinking until the end of the last terrorist, he said adding that the people of Pakistan and Turkey were tied in a strong bond of history.

He said that the people of Pakistan and Turkey had to move forward with the strong message of peace and fight against terrorism.