BFA to launch internship program for students of various universities

QUETTA, Mar 18 (APP):The Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) has plan to launch a paid internship program for students from various universities in the province to provide training inorder to ensure the continuous supply of safe and healthy food in Balochistan.

The 11th meeting of the BFA was held on Tuesday at the BFA headquarters in Quetta, chaired by Provincial Minister for Food and Chairman of BFA, Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar.

The meeting was attended by Member of Provincial Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Haji Wali Muhammad Norzai, Secretary of Agriculture Noor Ahmed Parkani, Secretary of Food Muzaffar Zeeshan Lehri, Director General of BFA Waqar Khurshid Alam, representatives from the business community, the Chamber of Commerce, and other board members.

During the meeting, the performance of the authority was reviewed, and several important decisions were approved, including the installation of a Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant at the BFA headquarters, the establishment of a blood testing laboratory at the BFA headquarters, and the procurement of vehicles for divisional and district offices.

Chairman Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar in his address, emphasized that ongoing reforms would continue to improve the authority’s performance and ensure that inspection teams at the divisional and district levels are fully functional.

He reiterated the commitment to utilize all available resources to prevent substandard and adulteration food in Balochistan.

The provincial minister also stressed the need for further measures to promote a food safety culture and assured that the BFA would take strict action against all food outlets involved in supplying substandard food, especially focusing on industrial units and food factories.

He emphasized that inspections of these units would be made more effective.

Chairman Dummar further stated that the BFA would continue its efforts to eradicate substandard food and ensure high standards of food safety throughout the food chain, working in collaboration with all stakeholders, including manufacturers, food business operators, consumers, government departments, and relevant agencies.

Earlier, Director General of BFA, Waqar Khurshid Alam, briefed the participants on the authority’s initiatives and the agenda of the meeting.