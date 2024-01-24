BBISE finalize arrangements for annual matric exams on Feb 20

QUETTA, Jan 24 (APP):Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Controller, Abida Kakar on Wednesday said that matric exams would start from February 20 and in this regard, all necessary preparation has been made to conduct the exam in a peaceful environment.

Talking to media here, she said that during the examination, if any supervisory staff tried to sabotage the examination process, strict action would be taken against him.

During the exams, she said that all the photostat shops will remain closed and mobile phones would not be allowed in and around the exams centers. She said, if any student is found cheating, his result would be cancelled.

If any class IV staff is found assisting the student during exams, the disciplinary action would be taken against him, she warned.

Abida Kakar said that BBISE has gradually shifted from a manual system to digitalization and the people would get better facilities in future. Balochistan government was leaving no stone unturned to end menace of cheating being reported during exams, she said. “We will have to fight together to discourage copying system for the bright future of the students, ” she said.