Barrister Sultan visits UAE Embassy, condoles death of Sheikh Khalifa

MIRPUR (AJK), May 18 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Wednesday visited the embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and offered heartfelt condolences on the death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The president paid rich tribute to the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and termed his sad demise as a great loss, AJK president office said.

While recording his impressions in the guest book president paid tribute to the wise leadership of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“Zayed Al Nahyan was an old friend of Pakistan who stood by us through every thick and thin”, the president said, adding that the deceased was not only leader of the UAE but also of the Ummah.

Expressing heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Kashmiri people, Barrister Sultan in his remarks said, “In this hour of grief, we are with the people and the Government of UAE”.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant His mercy to the deceased soul and raise his ranks.

Recalling Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s deep connection with Azad Kashmir the president said that the deceased has played an important role in the development of AJK.

He said that a state-of-the-art hospital was built in Muzaffarabad with generous support of the UAE.

Earlier, on his arrival at the UAE Embassy, he was received by the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Al Zabi.