Awareness Campaign: Anti Dengue week commences in Multan

MULTAN, Apr 17 (APP): In order to mark anti dengue surveillance week, district administration took out a rally to sensitize the public about dangers of the dengue mosquito and seek their cooperation for dengue larvae elimination.

The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer and attended by Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Faisal Qaisarani, focal person anti dengue campaign Dr Ata ur Rehman and many other officials and civil society workers. Addressing the participants, the deputy commissioner informed about various steps being taken to abolish the menace of dengue larvae.

Due to the recent rainy spell, the threat of dengue mosquitoes emerged so every citizen should play a role in keeping the environment neat and clean. Rizwan Qadeer maintained that an effective screening and spray process had been initiated. The teams of Health Department have been tasked to check the sensitive sites. Similarly, special wards have also been planned for dengue patients in different hospitals.

He however urged citizens to cooperate with district administration in its effort to eliminate dengue mosquitoes.

About the anti dengue campaign week, he stated that seminars and rallies would be organized at scattered places for awareness of the public during the whole week.