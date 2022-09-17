Aviation Minister asks private airlines to start air operations from Quetta

QUETTA, Sep 17 (APP):Federal Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday underlined the need for making Quetta Airport more busy and improving air connectivity in the province.

“More private airlines shall also start air operations from Quetta,” he said during his visit to Quetta Airport here.

The Aviation Minister during his visit reviewed the facilities of Quetta Airport passengers and issued orders to improve them further.

He was informed that National airline PIA is operating flights to Quetta from three major cities of the country, Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

“A private airline is also operating three weekly flights from Islamabad,” he was further apprised.

Minister Aviation said that “It is our national responsibility to connect remote areas of the country with air connectivity,”

He also called upon all other private airlines to include Quetta in their flight operation.

Earlier, Civil Aviation and PIA officials gave a briefing to the Minister on his arrival at the airport.