Asif Zardari prays for speedy recovery of PM Shahbaz Sharif

KARACHI, Nov 15 (APP): Former President and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Asif Ali Zardari has prayed for the quick recovery of the Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif.

According to a Spokesman for the Bilawal house here on Tuesday, the former president hoped, ‘The Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif after speedy recovery will serve the country and the nation as well.’

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in her tweet said the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had tested positive for Covid-19. He was feeling unwell for the past two days. The PM initiated a coronavirus test after the advise of a doctor.