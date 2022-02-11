Ashrafi lauds Indian Muslim daughter for challenging Hindu extremists

LAHORE, Feb 11 (APP):Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Friday that a Muslim daughter in India, by raising Allah-ho Akbar slogans, touched the hearts of the Muslim Ummah.

Talking to the media after Juma prayers at the Grand Mosque Bahria Town here, he praised the Muslim daughter who challenged the Hindu extremists by raising voice against them. He said that minorities in India were not safe and extremist Hindus were forcing them to shun their religious beliefs.

He said that Russia and several other countries had decided to observe Daughters Day on February 11, adding that Pakistan was also observing the day as ” Day of Muslim Daughters of India”.

Ashrafi said that atrocities had been increased in India against Muslims and other minorities under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He asked where were the human rights organisations and why those were ignoring barbarism in India. He said that Indians were not allowing Muslim girls to wear Hijab. He urged ulema to play their role in ending these atrocities in India.

The special representative said that 200 mosques and 150 churches had been burnt in India so far and offering prayers and Juma had been made difficult. He said that Pakistan always stands with the Muslims wherever they need its support and condemns barbarism across the world. He welcomed the visit of Turkish President Tayyab Erdogan to Saudi Arabia and urged the Muslim countries to get united to face the present-day challenges.