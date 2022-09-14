Arrivals of relief flights from friendly countries continued

KARACHI, Sep 14 (APP): The arrivals of flights at Jinnah International Airport bringing relief items for flood affected people of Pakistan by friendly countries continued on Wednesday. Relief flights from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and USA carrying relief items, were received by provincial ministers, representatives of NDMA, officers of Pakistan Army and other officials.

Sindh Minister of Labor and Human Resources Saeed Ghani, accompanied by Colonel Sajjad of National Disaster Management (NDMA) and Major Ryan Hearing of the American Consulate received the relief flight from USA.

The provincial minister thanked the USA government and people for providing assistance in relief activities for the people affected by heavy rains and floods in the Pakistan.

At the time of crisis, many friendly countries were constantly sending relief assistance for affected population, he said adding that those goods were being delivered to the affected areas and districts under the supervision of NDMA.

Separately, Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Patafi also received the relief goods from Saudi Arabia for the flood victims at Jinnah International Airport Karachi. Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki, Consul General Bandar Fahad Al Dail, officers of Pakistan Army and other personnel were also present at the occasion.

Abdul Bari Patafi expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its support to the flood victims.

The provincial minister also received two flights from United Arab Emirates and one American flight carrying relief items for flood affectees at Karachi Airport.

APP/ali