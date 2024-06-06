PM China Visit

Anti-encroachment operation conducted in Tank bazaar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jun 06 (APP):The district administration Tank on Thursday has conducted an anti-encroachment operation and demolished several illegally-erected structures in Tank bazaar.
According to the district administration, the anti-encroachment team led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam along with TMA Tank officials, removed encroachments at several places to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the bazaar.
The Additional Assistant Commissioner warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in encroachments.

