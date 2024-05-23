ANF recovers 24 kg drugs in five operations

RAWALPINDI, May 23 (APP):Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover over 24 kg drugs and arrested four suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 28 grams weed was recovered from a parcel sent from England at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

12 kg opium was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near Swat Motorway Toll Plaza Nowshera.

In the third operation, 12 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near GT Road, Attock.

In two separate operations in Quetta, 126 intoxicated tablets were recovered from two suspects.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.