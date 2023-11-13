ANF recovers 225 kg drugs in 10 operations

RAWALPINDI, Nov 13 (APP): Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 10 operations managed to recover 225 kg of drugs and arrested eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that in an operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport, 59 hashish-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a passenger, leaving for Bahrain on flight number GF-768.

81 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger at Multan Airport. The accused, a resident of Lahore, was leaving for Sharjah by flight number PA-812.

105 kg hashish was recovered from an accused resident of Quetta in an operation conducted on Hazarganji Road Quetta.

Five kg of hashish hidden for smuggling was recovered in an uninhabited area of Zakhakhel Khyber.

Over 4.2 kg of Ice drug was recovered from the trolley bag of a foreigner at Jinnah International Airport. The accused was leaving for Bangladesh by flight number FZ-336.

3.6 kg hashish was recovered from an accused resident of Bajor, rounded up in Bahria Town Karachi. During the operation in Chagai, 100 kg of opium was recovered from a vehicle.

Five kg of heroin concealed in a car was recovered near Sabi Road Quetta. A resident of Naseerabad was arrested during the operation.

During the operation in Hayatabad, Peshawar, two kg of heroin was recovered from a drug smuggler, a resident of Khyber.

A Sharjah-bound passenger who was trying to go on flight number PK-257 from Bacha Khan International Airport was arrested.

Three capsules were recovered from the possession of an accused, resident of Bannu.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigations are under process.