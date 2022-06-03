Ambulance Services 1122, fire brigade, police to jointly respond in emergency cases: Murtaza

KARACHI, Jun 03 (APP): Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that along with Ambulance Services 1122, fire brigade and police will also be in the line of duty so that in case of any emergency, the three agencies can start working simultaneously.

“Emergency response is very important in the way the world is developing. The Sindh government is actively working in the best interest of the people to provide the best medical facilities,” the administrator expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of Emergency Unit and Ambulance 1122 at Landhi Medical Complex here.

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Rehabilitation and Relief Haji Rasool Bakhsh Chandio, Health Secretary Asif Memon, PPP District Korangi President Javed Sheikh, Jani Memon, Moazzam Sheikh, Project Director 1122 Ali Asghar Kanasro, Project Coordinator PDMA Zahra Mohsin Shah, Regional Coordinator Sobia Abid, Municipal Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi, Korangi District Administrator Javed Kalhoro, Municipal Commissioner Wasim Mustafa Soomro and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that that they (Sindh government) had fulfilled the promise made to the people of Sindh.

He said that 50 new ambulances were added thus bringing 110 ambulances on the streets of Karachi simultaneously.

Murtaza Wahab also shared that it was decided to procure 230 new ambulances in collaboration with the World Bank.

Furthermore, it was also shared that the first phase of bringing 315 new ambulances on the roads would be completed in the next four months.

The Administrator said that ambulances would be parked at the spots where more accidents usually occur and reported. This would help the rescue team to timely send the injured towards the hospital.

“These are not simple vehicles, they are fully equipped with medical equipment, oxygen and other essential medicines, and the medical staff is accompanied by an ambulance,” he said.

He said that earlier the arrival time of ambulances was 15 minutes but now with the arrival of new ambulances the time duration had decreased to 10 minutes.

He said that after Karachi 1122 service would be provided in all districts of Sindh.

The Administrator Karachi said that the control room set up for 1122 consists of highly trained staff and was providing round the clock services.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the hospitals being run by the provincial government were providing the best medical facilities to the people of Sindh.

\

He said that he was grateful to the team that took part in extinguishing the fire in the superstore and the firefighters showed their full professionalism.

On this occasion, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Rehabilitation and Relief Haji Rasool Bakhsh Chandio unveiled the plaque of Emergency Center.