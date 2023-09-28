All set for celeberate Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, Sep 28 (APP): Eid Miladun Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) is being celebrated across the northern Sindh with religious fervor on Friday.

Buildings, mosques, public markets, shopping malls and houses have been tastefully festooned with colorful lights and green flags for the occasion.

Processions will be taken out and Milad gatherings will be held to mark the occasion. The main procession will be taken out from the Bander Road, which will pass through its traditional routes, including Barrage road, Shikarpur road, Station road, clock tower, Shahi Bazar, and Jinnah Chowk.

Speakers at the gathering will shed light on the Holy Prophet’s life and teachings. They will exhort upon people to mould their lives in accordance with Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).

In this connection, stalls will be set up for free distribution of food among visitors by local residents and traders of Shahi Bazar.

The government has already declared a public holiday for the occasion. All educational institutions and offices will also remain closed.

Meanwhile, children were also seen busy in collecting charity for the preparations in connection with the Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).