All-out arrangements being ensured to conduct transparent election: RO

DG KHAN, Jan 05 (APP):All-out arrangements are being ensured to conduct transparent and just elections in the district, DC, and Returning Officer (RO) Shahid Zaman said.

Talking to a delegation of bank officers, he said the general election was a national cause to which they had to fulfill responsibilities conferred upon them.

He asked to administration of different banks to provide lists of their employees and officers to meet the shortage of the staff required to hold election duty on the 8th of Feb.

He said the people violating the Election Act and given instructions had to be answerable to the required forum. Deputy Commissioner Mian Rizwan, and Election Commissioner, Imtiaz Ahmed among other officers were present on the occasion.