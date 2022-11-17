Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing persons issue

QUETTA, Nov 16 (APP): Chief of Balochistan National Party (BNP) Sardar Akhtar Mengal and other members of the commission, formed to address on the grievances of Baloch students and missing persons, called on Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday.

Opposition Leader in Balochistan Assembly Malik Sikandar Advocate, lawmakers from the treasury, and opposition benches were also present on the occasion.

Chief of the Commission Sardar Akhtar Mengal, and other members, discussed the issue of Baloch students and missing persons with the chief minister, an official handout issued on Wednesday night said.

The meeting discussed the progress made by the commission and the Balochistan government’s support in this regard, it mentioned.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM Balochistan assured extending all possible support to the members of the missing person commission.

He said the government was committed to address this[missing person] issue on a priority basis.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Zahid Saleem, and other high-level officials were present on the occasion, the statement concluded.