AJK President seeks USA’s proactive role to resolve Kashmir issue

MIRPUR ( AJK )Sep 20 (APP):: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has asked the United States to play its role to bring lasting solution to the Kashmir issue that has been the main cause and consequence of rights violations in the region.

He said this during his meeting with the US Deputy Secretary of State Elizabeth Horst in Washington on Tuesday. Bureau head of South Asia, Central Asia and Pakistan Christopher Jester was also present in the meeting, AJK President office said.

On the occasion, the president while briefing the US Deputy Secretary of State Elizabeth Horst about the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJ&K) said that in the aftermath of 5th August 2019, the violation of human rights at the hands of the Indian occupation forces have intensified to a great extent.

“Killing of innocent Kashmiris and arbitrary arrests of civilians, harassment and humiliation of common citizens have become a new normal”, he said adding that the Kashmiri people who have been trapped in extremely difficult situations were desperately looking for help from international community. Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry specially emphasized in this meeting that the United States should play its role in implementing the UN resolutions to resolve the Kashmir issue once and for all.

He said, America must use its diplomatic influence to resolve the issue of Kashmir without further loss of time.

Later, while talking to the journalists the AJK president said that the dire situation in IIOJ&K needs urgent attention of the international community particularly the United States.

He said that a deeper engagement on the part of the USA was imperative to find a lasting and permanent solution to the Kashmir issue and bring an end to violence and bloodshed in the region.