AJK President seeks from expatriates to redouble efforts in highlighting Kashmiris’ plight

MIRPUR (AJK): Sep 21 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has emphasized upon Kashmiri expatriates to redouble their efforts to highlight Kashmir cause and expose atrocities committed by the Indian forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The AJK President expressed these views while addressing a reception hosted in his honour by a local Kashmir community leader in New Jersey (US) late Tuesday, according to the AJK President office, releasing statement on Wednesday.

The reception ceremony was also addressed by Kashmiri diaspora members including Sardar Imtiaz, Chaudhry Rashid, Mohammad Akhlaq, Dr. Ilyas, Mirzarshed and others.

Highlighting the terrible situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, the President said: “People in Kashmir are struggling for the liberation of their homeland from Indian unlawful occupation.”

Under the given circumstances, he said, there was a dire need that US to play its role in influencing government of India to shun violence over oppressed Kashmiris and implement the UNSC resolutions that guarantee the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

The AJK president said that on 24 September Kashmiri diaspora community would gather at capitol hill to lodge a strong protest against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to draw the world’s attention towards the ongoing Indian brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

He said that Kashmiris settled in all across the United States should participate in this demonstration to send a clear message to India that it cannot suppress the Kashmiri people and their passion for freedom by the use of force.