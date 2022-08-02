AJK President expresses grief over loss of precious lives in helicopter crash in Balochistan

MIRPUR (AJK): Aug 02 (APP) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed deep sense of shock over the loss of precious lives in helicopter crash in Balochistan.

A Pakistani army helicopter with senior officials on board crashed in Baluchistan while it was on a flood relief mission in the calamity hit province of Pakistan.

Corps Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, DG Pakistan Coast Guard Major General Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major Saeed Ahmed and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz have embraced martyrdom.

Expressing his deep sorrow over the tragic incident, the AJK President said that it was a great tragedy and the loss of precious lives.

In his condolence letter to COAS General Qamar Javed and bereaved families, the president said, “entire Pakistani nation stands with Pakistan army and the relatives of the martyrs in this hour of immense grief.”



He said that the whole nation was proud of the martyrs and their sacrifices for the country and the nation.