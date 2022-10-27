AJK PM urges world to resolve Kashmir dispute

MUZAFFARABAD (AJK): Oct 27 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said on Thursday that it was a high time that the world community should move beyond the political rhetoric and play its due role to resolve the lingering dispute of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing a protest rally held to observe the ‘Black Day’ in the State metropolis, the AJK PM said, “Kashmir is a burning spark that has the potential to ignite cataclysm.”

He said that the time has come that instead of paying lip service, the world powers should come clean and take practical steps to resolve the Kashmir conflict once and for all.

Terming Kashmir as an indivisible entity, the PM said that he believed in the unity of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the partition plan, he said, “Muslim majority states were to join Pakistan and Hindu majority states were to join India.”

“October 27 marks the Indian aggression on Kashmir, it is the day when India stabbed in the back of Kashmiris and landed its troops in Kashmir in blatant violation of the international law,” he added.

Indian troops’ incursion into Kashmir, he said, was a naked aggression.

He said the India claimed that Maharaj signed the instrument of accession, which he said, was based on myths.

“If any such document exists then India should have no hesitation in presenting it before the world,” the AJK PM said, adding that the accession’s document, which India claimed needed to be examined by an international commission to ascertain the facts.

“The treaty of accession shown by India should be examined by an international commission to ensure that there is no tampering in it,” the AJK PM said.

“What was the Maharaja’s words and his intention, did he want an absolute merger of the state or not, if so, India must present the document and show it to the world,” the AJK PM added.

Stressing the need for early resolution of the Kashmir dispute, the AJK PM said that it was high time the world should realize the importance of early resolution of the dispute and play its due role to stop the bloodbath of innocent Kashmiris at the hands of Indian troops in the occupied Kashmir.

Appreciating Pakistan’s importance and role in the Muslim world, the PM said, “Pakistan is the hope of oppressed people all over the world.”

Reiterating his government’s full support to Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for right to self-determination, he said, “Our brothers and sisters living on the other side of the LoC also have great expectations from us.”

The protest demonstration was addressed by ex Speaker AJK legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir, Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Hurriyat Leader Syed Yusuf Naseem, and others.