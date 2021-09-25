AJK PM terms Imran Khan’s address to UNGS as unequivocal voice of Pakistanis, Kashmiris

MIRPUR [AJK]: Sep 25 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Saturday termed speech of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as the unequivocal strong voice of the hearts of the people of Pakistan and AJK.



In a statement issued here, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said the Prime Minister of Pakistan has effectively projected the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level and has also exposed the ongoing Indian forces atrocities on Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).



Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively advocated the Kashmir issue and has strongly condemned the repressions of nine lac Indian forces on innocent Kashmiri people to crush the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of IIOJK for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.



The AJK Prime Minister said that Kashmiri people have full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international forum with full force.



He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has also presented the real situation of Afghanistan at the international forum and presented ground realities for establishing lasting peace in the region.