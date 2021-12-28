AJK PM terms Delhi-sponsored real estate summit nefarious attempt to grab lands of IIOJK

MIRPUR (AJK): Dec 28 (APP):The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi Tuesday said that the real estate summit managed jointly by the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) puppet administration and the occupational Indian government was an attempt to grab the lands of the local population of IIOJK.

In a statement issued here, the AJK prime minister said “India is involved in serious human rights violations and Kashmiri youth are being killed daily by the brutal occupational Indian forces”.



Qayyum Niazi invited the attention of the UN Secretary General towards gruesome human rights violations and called for preventing India from committing human rights abuses and killings of Kashmiri people at the hands of brute Indian forces.



The AJK PM said that India has also shown its nefarious intention to follow the Israeli model in IIOJK by arbitrarily amending the laws to use the agricultural land of occupied Kashmir for commercial purposes. The aim was to displace Kashmiri like the Palestinians in their own homeland and force them to relocate and to turn the majority of Kashmiri into a minority .



He said that last week five innocent Kashmiri youths were martyred by the occupying Indian forces. The AJK prime minister urged upon the United Nations and international organizations to take notice of the genocide of Kashmiri people by the Indian forces in IIOJ&K.



He said the AJK government with the cooperation of the government of Pakistan and Kashmiri living abroad would take the issue of increased human rights abuses all over the world to expose an illegal move of the Indian government aimed at changing the identity of the Kashmiri people .



He underlined that India was bent upon changing the demography of the state and making the Kashmiri people helpless in their home to suppress the freedom movement launched by the people of IIOJK for attaining their internationally agreed right to self determination.