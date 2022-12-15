AJK PM condemns suicide attack in North Waziristan

MIRPUR (AJK): Dec 15 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has strongly condemned the suicide blast in North Waziristan’s Miranshah area.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Prime Minister expressed grief over the martyrdom of a security personnel and a civilian in the tragic incident.

While extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Prime Minister also prayed for the exaltation of the ranks of the martyrs and the speedy recovery of the injured.