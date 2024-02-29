AJK PM condemns Indian ban on two Kashmiri political parties in IIOJK

MIRPUR, Feb 29 (APP): Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Thursday strongly condemned the Indian government’s sinister move, declaring two more Kashmiri political parties unlawful organizations under the notorious UAPA act.

Reacting to the Indian government’s nefarious measures to ban legitimate political voices in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the AJK prime minister said that India’s fascist regime led by Modi has snatched away all the basic rights of the Kashmiri people, said a statement.

“By imposing sanctions on fundamental freedoms and choking every kind of dissent in the region, India is blocking all peaceful avenues of struggle for Kashmiris,” the PM said, adding that in 1987, India virtually closed all roads to peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute by pushing Kashmiris against the wall. India, he said, had left no option for the Kashmiris except armed struggle.

The PM further expressed that India’s so-called democracy and secularism were nothing but a farce. “Besides depriving the people of IIOJK of their internationally recognized right – the right to self-determination – India has also taken away essential fundamental freedoms from the Kashmiris,” he added.

Urging the international community to take effective notice of the Indian government’s authoritarian measures, the PM said that it was high time that the global community stop India from using anti-terrorism laws to crush the political and democratic rights of the people of Kashmir.