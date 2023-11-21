AJK PM assures to resolve issues related to State Press on priority

MIRPUR (AJK): November 21 (APP) :: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday said that all issues related to AJK State media including fair distribution of advertisements and payments to state newspapers will be resolved on a priority basis.

He was talking to a delegation of All Kashmir Newspapers Society (AKNS) which met him here at Jammu and Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Tuesday, said a press release.

The prime minister said, ”I am a writer myself. I respect writers. I believe in a free press. Criticism must be done but based on facts with solid evidence, it leads to improvement.

A disciplinary committee should be formed to categorize newspapers division and district-wise, under which distribution and payment of advertisements to newspapers should be done and notice should be taken for reporting without facts, he suggested.

He said that the problems of state newspapers will be solved on a priority basis and distribution of advertisements to newspapers will be ensured. “False propagandists should be discouraged from the level of AKNS,” he said.

The PM said that the advertisement of any newspaper will not be suspended. Distribution of advertisements will be ensured with the distinction between dummy newspapers and good circulated newspapers.

He said that under the Right to Information, information can be obtained from any organization by putting a ticket with an application.

If any organization does not provide information, the matter should be brought to notice and action will be taken. Due to the misuse of social media, social evils are being born in the state. Legislation will be made in this regard. Moral values will be taken care of in Azad Kashmir.

He emphasised on Al-Kashmir Newspaper Society to form a committee to deal with such people who are becoming a canker sore to society. He said that the state print media is the guarantor of Tehreek Azadi Kashmir, which will be fully supported.

He said that the ad-hoc employees posted in Azad Kashmir are being brought into the system and those employees who are one year old will be given legal protection. The use of social media within the state is harming the print media.

Everyone is becoming a journalist, which is causing huge problems in society. Strict legislation will be passed in this regard, he said.

During the meeting, AJK Minister for Finance Abdul Majid Khan was also present on this occasion. AKNS delegation included Amjad Choudhry President AKNS, Zaheer Jagwal Secretary General, Shafqat Zia, Tanveer Tanuli, Javed Iqbal Chaudhry, Nisar Kayani and others.