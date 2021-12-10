AJK govt. seeks Rs 12bln funds for completion of infrastructure damaged by 2005 earthquake: Qayyum

MIRPUR (AJK): Dec 10 (APP):Prime Minister, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Friday said he requested the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to provide Rs 12 billion for the completion of infrastructure damaged due to the 2005 earthquakes and payment of arrears The Prime Minister, while addressing the session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in the AJK metropolis on Friday, said considering the importance of the issue PM Imran Khan accepted his request.

He said due to incompetence of previous governments, the development funds amounting Rs 52 billion were shifted from AJK to floods-hit areas of Sindh and Punjab which were not brought back because of negligence and incompetency of then AJK rulers. The Speaker of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly Ch.Anwar ul Haq also attended the session.

Addressing the session Senior Minister, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said future challenges of urbanization must be taken into consideration to benefit future generations.

He told the house that there was a water problem in Muzaffarabad city, adding shortage of water treatment plant in Muzaffarabad, sewage water fell into the river while Kotli was facing water problem. Member Assembly Chaudhry Yasir Sultan thanked the people of Mirpur for his victory with a huge lead and assured that he would utilize all its capabilities to solve griveances of people of Mirpur. He said that he was grateful to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for representing Kashmiri people and highlighting the Kashmir issue at international level in the best possible way. Earlier, on the question of the Leader of Opposition Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Health Minister Dr. Nisar Ansar Abdali informed the House that in Muzaffarabad constituency

LA-31 total of nine health units were to be constructed in Muzaffarabad-5, out of which seven were completed and handed over to the health department.



The construction work of the Basic Health Unit Kohala had not been started yet due to non-provision of funds.

Replying to a question of Member Assembly Mian Abdul Waheed, Minister for Higher Education Zafar Iqbal Malik told the House that the issue of salaries of ad hoc employees would be resolved within two weeks.

Replying to another query by Member Assembly Chaudhry Amir Yaseen, Minister for Toyota and Education Schools, Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai informed the House that after the shifting of Medical College in the building of Polytechnic Institute in Rawalakot the building for the Technical college had been taken on rent.

The education Minister Diwan Ali Khan Chughtai said as per the directive of the leader of the House, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, the opposition would be taken on board to improve the education sector.

He said due to the Corona epidemic, regular transfers had not been made in the education department for a long. Teachers had been transferred under the policy to improve the teaching system, he added.

Replying to another question of Member Assembly Sardar Muhammad Yaqub Khan, Minister for Communications Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq informed the House that the work of reconditioning of 15 km road from Ali Sojal Bazaar to Chora Gali was launched in 2016 with the support of the Asian Development Bank which was completed in 2018.

On the question of Member Assembly Sardar Javed Ayub, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq informed the House that work order of Patka Naseerabad to Bhedi 17 km road amounting to Rs. 102.624 million was approved but it was completed at a cost of Rs. 128.392 million rupees.

The house unanimously approved for discussions the adjournment motions moved by Assembly members Shah Ghulam Qadir and Chaudhry Qasim Majeed which would be discussed in the next session of the Assembly.

Later, the Speaker Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq adjourned the house to meet again on Tuesday (Dec. 14) at 10.30 am.