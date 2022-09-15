AJK govt commits to hold LB polls before November 30

MUZAFFARABAD, Sep 15 (APP): Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, while presiding a high level meeting, directed the concerned authorities to conduct local elections before November 30.

According to the details, the Election Commission of Azad Kashmir had written a letter to the government regarding the release of the schedule for the local elections in the second week of November.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the fulfillment of logistical requirements of the elections, the required financial resources and security staff.

It was decided that after due consultations on these issues, the government will fix the date and would inform the Election Commission, about when LG polls would be conducted, in the next few days.

The AJK PM on the occasion committed that the government would ensure to hold the LG elections before November 30.

AJK government ministers including Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Diwan Ali Chaghtai, Government Adviser Akbar Ibrahim; Chief Secretary Usman Chachar, Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Ehsan Khalid Kayani, Special Secretary Interior Abdul Hameed Mughal; DIG Headquarters Irfan Masood Kashfi, Deputy Director Local Government Raja Zulqarnain, and others attended the meeting.