Additional IGP South Maqsood-ul-Hasan for accelerating ongoing operations against Katcha gangs

MULTAN, Feb 24 (APP): Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Maqsood-ul-Hasan chaired a high-level meeting on Friday, here, at RPO office to review the steps taken to maintain law and order in Katcha area and the future strategy to deal with criminal elements.

Earlier, RPO Capt (Retd) Sajjad Hasan Khan warmly welcomed the Additional IGP South upon his arrival at RPO office.

RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, DPO Rahim Yar Khan Rizwan Umar Gondal, circle officers, and SHOs posted in Katcha area participated in the meeting.

Officials briefed the additional IG about the Katcha situation, the overall crime situation, the gangs in Katcha and the ongoing police action against them and others.

The additional IGP South, on this occasion, expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of the police in Katcha area. He also issued orders to deal highhandedly against violators of peace of the society in order to maintain the supremacy of law in the area by utilizing all available resources.

He directed officials to exchange mutual information to suppress the criminal elements and to accelerate ongoing operations against the Katcha gangs further and assured that all required resources would be provided to police in the area.

In return, all officers concerned made a commitment to further promote mutual cooperation between the DG Khan region and Bahawalpur region police in the operation against the gangs of Katcha to maintain the continuity of law and order.

They pledged that the protection of people’s lives and properties would be assured and the robbers of Katcha would be held accountable.