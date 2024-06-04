PM China Visit

Accused held for firing on police official

Arrest
BOUREWALA, Jun 04 (APP):An accused involved in firing on police constable was held with illegal weapon, police said.
The under- training police official named Ali Akbar, resident of b-block was attacked soon after he came out a local mosque after offering prayer.
It was said the the trainee police official narrowly escaped of straight fire by the accused identified as Zain Tour.
City Police Station had registered the case on report of the victim few days ago.
On Tuesday, police succeeded to have arrested the accused with recovering the illegal arm from his custody, it was said.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services