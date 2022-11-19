AC seals 6 CNG stations for violating load shedding schedule

ABBOTTABAD, Nov 19 (APP): Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem on Saturday sealed six Compress Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations those were filling vehicles during the gas load management time and warned others.

According to sources, owing to low gas pressure Sui Northern Gas Pipe Lines Limited (SNGPL), Hazara region issued a load shedding schedule from 6am to 9am and 4pm to 9pm for CNG stations.

Many CNG stations at Karakoram Highway (KKH), Mansehra Road, City areas and Chinar road were violating the schedule and were found filling the vehicles during the load shedding time.

AC Abbottabad sealed six of the CNG stations and warned others.

At the occasion, Saqlain Saleem said that they would not spare the violator of the load-shedding schedule and would bound them to follow the rules and regulations.

Earlier on, the AC also inspected various markets of the city and checked the prices of essential and food items, on the occasion, Saqlain Saleem sealed five shops at the main Bazar, Gurdwara Gali, Tanchi Chowk, Kutchery Chowk and other markets and imposed heavy fines on many shopkeepers for violating the price list issued by the district administration.