9th Muharram processions peacefully conclude amid tight security in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jul 28 (APP): The ‘Alam and Zuljinnah’ mourning processions of 9th Muharram concluded peacefully here on Friday amid tight security arrangements after passing through traditional routes.

The main procession “Alamon wala” appeared from the Imambargah Bammu Shah in the morning and concluded

at Imambargah Latu Faqeer around Zuhr prayer.

The procession passed through its traditional routes Thalla Bohra shah, Hussaini chowk, Thala Fazal shah, Thalla Yalla Shah, Abbas Alamdar, Ghayanwala and Imambargah Haider Shah Shirazi.

The various small processions were taken out from the suburbs of the city including Thala-I, Thala-II and Mohalla Qasaban

also joined this main procession as it passed through different Thalas and Imambargahs.

The mourners, people of all age groups and children, were reciting Noha-Khwani on the routes.

The ‘Sabeels’ of different drinks were also arranged on almost all the routes of the processions.

According to a police spokesman, the district had been divided into four zones and eight sectors deploying as many as 7774 police personnel under the security plan to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-haram in the district.

Mobile service remains suspended in all parts of the district as part of security measures and law enforcement personnel are deployed on the routes of the processions besides ensuring monitoring through CCTV cameras.

Besides, checking points have been set up at 100 different places, including the entry and exit points.

Different streets were sealed and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) swept the routes before and after the passage of processions.

The concerned police officials regularly pay visits to various places and procession routes to review security arrangements and ensure foolproof security.

At the end of the processions, special prayers were offered for the oppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians and for the security and prosperity of the country and nation.

They also prayed for peace during Muharram ul Haram, especially in Dera Ismail Khan.