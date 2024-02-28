772nd Annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar to Commence Feb 29

HYDERABAD, Feb 28 (APP):The 772nd three-day annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar will begin on February 29 in Sehwan Sharif.

Arrangements in this regard have been finalized by the district administration. More than 500 CCTV cameras have been installed at various locations in Sehwan city while 20 walk-through gates were installed at Shrine limits. Additionally, 500 policemen and 300 rangers personnel will be deputed for security responsibilities.

Drinking water facilities (Sabeel) have been installed at various locations throughout the city, and a medical camp has also been set up on the national highway in Sehwan Sharif.

In addition, three hundred additional beds have been placed at the Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences hospital. The health department and PPHI have also set up medical campuses in different areas including Indus Highway and Dargah Hall.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Haider Shah and DC Jamshoro Ali Zulfiqar Memon visited various areas and reviewed arrangements.

According to the DC Jamshoro, Section 144 has been imposed to deal with any untoward incident and action will be taken against violators.