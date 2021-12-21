3rd Muhammad Ali Jinnah Open Shooting championship 2021 concludes at NCTC

RAWALPINDI, Dec 21 (APP):The 3rd Muhammad Ali Jinnah Open Shooting championship 2021 concluded at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Pabbi where Pakistan Army dominated in majority of the categories.



The event was conducted in two phases from 11-16 September and 11-19 December 2021 respectively, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received on Tuesday.



The Phase-1 comprised 12 matches in different calibres of weapons including long range shooting competition whereas Phase-2 comprised eight matches including ultra long range weapons.

The shooters from all over Pakistan including women participated in the championship.



Inspector General Training and Evaluation Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan distributed prizes amongst the winners in each category.