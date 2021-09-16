AJK Cabinet decided to form a committee to propose amendments in Ehtesab Act:

MIRPUR (AJK): Sep 16 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir cabinet Thursday decided to set up a committee headed by the law Minister to propose amendments in the Azad Jammu Kashmir Ehtesab Act, it was officially said.

The cabinet, which met in the State metropolis late Thursday with AJK Prime Minister sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi in the chair, also decided to constitute another committee, led by the AJK finance Minister, to review matters regarding adhoc employees act.



The cabinet decided to start the work on the shounter tunnel with the cooperation of the national highway authority.



A high level committee was also set up by the cabinet to review the Annual development programme (ADP) and to ensure the speedy implementation of the public welfare oriented projects for the overall development of the state.



“All the cabinet Ministers will start a public welfare oriented programme after taking complete briefing from their respective departments. Six month period has been fixed by the cabinet to achieve the target fixed for the implementation of reforms agenda of the government and proper monitoring will be ensured on the projects launched by the Kashmir council”, an official statement issued by AJK Government said.



The cabinet decided to take separate decisions regarding the ongoing and new developmental projects approved in the annual development programme.



The cabinet decided to start safe city projects in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur and Rawalakot while the work on Muzaffarabad safe city project will be started immediately in this regard a Complete data of vehicles will be obtained from Excise and taxation department . Khidmit centers would also be set up in all the districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir and in the first phase the Khidmat centre will be set up in Muzaffarabad within a week to facilitate the masses.



Addressing the cabinet meeting Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi urged the cabinet Minister to ensure the speedy implementation of the Annual Development programme for the socio economic wellbeing of the people of the state.



He said all out efforts will be made to maintain law and order situation and to promote religious harmony in the state. He said the police system will be improved to serve the people and long and short term development targets will be fixed to drop the fruits of development at the door steps of the common man.



Niazu reaffirmed his government’s resolve to promote technical education to overcome unemployment and revolutionary steps will be taken to facilitate the tourists to boost tourism potentials in the state.



Earlier a meeting of the parliamentary party of the PTI was held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir to formulate a strategy to achieve the targets of good governance and to accelerate the pace of developmental activities in the state.