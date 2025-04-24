33.8 C
14 stolen motorcycles recovered

4
RAWALPINDI, Apr 24 (APP):Police have arrested four bike lifters and recovered 14 stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown here on Thursday.
According to police spokesman, Rawat Police arrested Nasir and Tafim and recovered 7 stolen motorcycles.
Similarly, New Town Police held Abdul Rehman and Ramzan and recovered 7 stolen motorcycles from their custody. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
The spokesperson said the suspects will be presented in court with strong evidence. He added that those who endanger the safety and property of citizens will not escape justice.
