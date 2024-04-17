Pak Ambassador meets HBL Country Manager, CE EPC in Brussels

Pak Ambassador meets HBL Country Manager, CE EPC in Brussels

ISLAMABAD, April 17 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, Amna Baloch on Wednesday visited Brussels Branch of HBL, Pakistan and met Country Manager Hans Ottema.

The HBL has been active since 1970s and it continued operations in Brussels, Pakistan Embassy posted on X.

During the meeting, they discussed ongoing engagements and explored options for improving banking cooperation.

Separately, Ambassador Amna Baloch also held a meeting with Chief Executive Fabian Zuleeg of the European Policy Centre (EPC).

During the meeting, evolving global and regional dynamics were discussed. Avenues for connecting EPC with institutions were also explored.

 

